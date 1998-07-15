Today In History: Olympic Terrorism

On July 27, 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympic Games.

A pipe bomb exploded at 1:25 a.m. during a rock concert at the Olympic Centennial Park in the heart of Atlanta. Police received a 911 call warning of the explosion shortly before the blast.

One visitor to the Olympics was killed by the explosion, and a Turkish television cameraman suffered a heart attack and died during the melee. More than 100 people were injured.

