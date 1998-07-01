Today In History: Close Encounters

Roswell, N.M., is where UFO buffs believe a flying saucer crash-landed 51 years ago, on July 2, 1947.

Conspiracy theorists believe that the U.S. government secretly recovered alien bodies and has kept them hidden ever since.

In Roswell, it has become a close-encounter legend that has eclipsed all others. Some witnesses even claim they saw the bodies of aliens.

In June 1997, CBS News Correspondent Bob Orr reported on the latest chapter in the mystery; the US Air Force released videotape of Cold War military experiments that the government claimed would explain the mystery.

Those research projects included flying-saucer-like discs used to test parachutes, and enormous high-altitude spy balloons. A spy-balloon is what the government says crashed in New Mexico desert.

As for the aliens, the Air Force claims they were actually lifelike dummies used in ejection-seat tests, and that about 2,500 balloons launched.

However, upon viewing the videotape, many UFO buffs dismissed it as part of a continuing cover-up. In Roswell, where visitors to the UFO Enigma Museum actually pay to see a mock-up of the crash, the report was ridiculed.

The Air Force bravely titled its report Case Closed, but in the case of the Roswell legend, that seems to be wishful thinking.

