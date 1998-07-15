Today In History: Bonus Army

In 1932, about 15,000 veterans of the World War (World War I had not yet acquired its Roman numeral) marched on Washington, D.C.

They group called themselves the Bonus Expeditionary Force, in honor of the American Expeditionary Force which served in Europe; they came to be known as the Bonus Army.

In 1924, Congress had given every veteran a certificate that was payable in 1945. In 1932, caught up in the Great Depression, the veterans wanted their payment immediately. The House of Representatives passed a bill to meet their demands.

The veterans' march on Washington was an effort to pressure the Senate to pass the bill. President Hoover opposed paying the bonus, and the Senate defeated the bill.

President Hoover ordered federal troops to disperse the crowd from their camps and from public building they were occupying. Efforts to remove the protesters led to a riot.

Chief of Staff Douglas MacArthur, Maj. Dwight D. Eisenhower, soldiers under the command of Maj. George S. Patton Jr., and local police were among the forces involved in defeating the "Bonus Army."

