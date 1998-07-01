Today In History: A Wimbledon First

On July 6, 1957, Althea Gibson became the first black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title, defeating fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2. The twenty-nine year old champion then teamed with Heard to win the doubles title in the prestigious English tournament.

In 1951, Gibson became the first black to ever compete in Wimbledon, and was seeded first in both 1957 and 1958. New York City honored Gibson with a tickertape parade in 1957.

After retiring from tennis in 1960, Gibson pursued professional golf and broke another color barrier. In 1963 she qualified for the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), the first black woman to qualify and compete professionally.

