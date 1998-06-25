To upgrade or not to upgrade, that is the question. I'm Fred Fishkin with Bootcamp, a report on computers and echnology. What we're talking about is the newly released Windows 98. At Windows Magazine, editor Mike Elgan believes anyone now using Windows 95 should make the change....

"Unlike the upgrade from Windows 3.1 to Windows 95, which in many cases was very difficult and expensive because you needed new hardware and you needed to buy new software to take advantage of the new features, Windows 98 is not a fundamentally different version. It's simply the same version, much improved."

At Microsoft, product manager Shawn Sanford says Windows 98 smoothes out some of the wrinkles for Windows 95 and adds support for things like DVD...those new high capacity CDs for games and movies...and USB ports which are on most newer computers. That will make it much easier to use devices like scanners or digital cameras with USB cables...



"It's typically kind of frightening for users to actually have to open up the computer and add devices inside the box. So with USB you get a very simple, common connector to put in and it's plug and play and it's just really easy to interchange devices and things like that."

The bottom line, from my experience, Windows 98 is easier to work with than Windows 95. It doesn't crash as often and is better at fixing itself when things go wrong. That doesn't mean you have to rush out to buy it, but the differences are noticeable.