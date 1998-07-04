Tigers' Thompson Logs Sixth Win

For Justin Thompson, there's no place like the road.

Thompson won his sixth straight road start, limiting Minnesota to eight hits in eight-plus innings, as Detroit beat the Twins 4-2 on Saturday night.

Thompson (7-8) matched a season high with eight strikeouts and allowed only one walk. The left-hander is 7-2 on the road and 0-6 at Tiger Stadium.

"I don't know what it is, I just feel good on the road this year," Thompson said. "There's no logical explanation for it.

"It's crazy. It's not like I'm trying harder on the road. I might even be trying too hard at home. I can't explain it."

The Tigers open an 11-game home stand following the All-Star break, with Thompson figuring to get three starts during that span.

"That's good. That's exactly what I want," he said. "Maybe I can get a win there and get a streak started and turn things around in the second half."

After Thompson allowed consecutive singles to open the ninth, Todd Jones got the last three outs for his 14th save. The reliever allowed the final run to score on pinch-hitter Orlando Merced's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Jones had a chance for a game-ending double play when Brent Gates bounced back to the mound with runners at first and second. But Jones inexplicably threw to first for the second out.

"I can't tell you why I did it," said Jones, who walked Nixon and got Matt Lawton to end the game with a groundout. "I guess I was just thinking about getting the second out. These guys will tell you, I'm not always going to be pretty."

The Tigers have won four of five games and eight of 12 on the road.

Thompson didn't permit a hit until Lawton opened the fourth with a double off the right-field fence. Lawton was stranded at second when Marty Cordova lined out, Ron Coomer struck out and Alex Ochoa flew out to center.

"He had electric stuff tonight," Detroit manager Buddy Bell said. "That was probably the best curveball he's had in a while."

Minnesota's Todd Walker agreed.

"He doesn't just heave his curveball out there to be hit," Walker said. "He throws pretty hard and when you have the big curve to go with it, he's going to be hard to beat."

Detroit opened the scoring in the second on Deivi Cruz's two-run double off Dan Serafini (3-1), and Minnesota made it 2-1 in the sixth on Ochoa's two-out RBI single. Gabe Alvarez and Luis Gonzalez had consecutive RBI doubles off Mike Trombley in the eighth to make it 4-1.

Serafini, in just his second start since being recalled from Salt Lake on May 27, gave up six hits and two runs in six innings.

"Serafini gave us a real good chance to win," Twins manager Tom Kelly said. "We got a rally going. We just fell a hit shor."

Notes: Detroit's Bobby Higginson had two singles for his 33rd multihit game of the year. ... Thompson has pitched into the seventh inning in 12 of his last 15 outings. ... Twins designated hitter Paul Molitor, who broke a rib on June 20, has begun jogging and stretching. ... The Twins Wives Organization held a silent auction of baseball memorabilia before the game, including lithographs of an original painting by pitcher Bob Tewksbury titled "Molitor at Wrigley." ... The Twins are 2-6 against the Tigers this season. ... Lawton has reached base in 29 straight games.

