Tiffany Tucker named UMBC's first woman and Black athletics director

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland, Baltimore County has named Tiffany Tucker as its new athletics director.

Tucker will start her new role as the school's first woman and Black athletics director on August 15, the university announced.

She previously served as deputy athletics director at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

"I am beyond thrilled to embark on this incredible journey as the new athletics director at UMBC," Tucker said. "As an athletics leader, my mission is to create a vibrant, infectious atmosphere that empowers student-athletes, coaches, and staff to reach unprecedented heights. I am committed to fostering best-in-class excellence in competition, the classroom, and the campus community."

Tucker gained experience at Elizabeth City State, Hampton and South Carolina State.

She played four years of college basketball at the University of North Carolina.