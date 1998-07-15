Thompson, Tigers Top Royals

Justin Thompson finally proved he could win at Tiger Stadium again.

Thompson got his first victory at home this season and Tony Clark hit a long three-run homer as the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Tuesday.

"I tried not to get caught up in all of that," said Thompson (8-8), who was 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA at home this year until Tuesday. "But it's nice to get it out of the way and not have everybody asking me about it any more."

Thompson went six-plus innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

"Today, I don't think he had great stuff, but he deserves a win here," Tigers manager Buddy Bell said. "We got him some runs, too."

Luis Gonzalez and Deivi Cruz also homered and Damion Easley added a two-run double to support Thompson's first Tiger Stadium win since last Sept. 5 against Anaheim.

"When you put a streak together like that, you start wondering why, but I think it was just coincidental," Bell said.

"I don't fell like I've pitched bad here," Thompson said. "I've probably had my worst outings here, but I didn't pitch every game terribly."

Jose Offerman ha a pair of RBI singles for the Royals, who won four of six at Detroit this year. Tim Belcher (8-8) suffered both losses, his only setbacks in his last eight decisions.

Belcher gave up eight runs on 12 hits, including three home runs, in six-plus innings. He struck out four and left after Clark's seventh-inning homer over the 440-foot mark in center and fell. He is 5-8 at Tiger Stadium during his career.

"It's a tough place to pitch, no question," Belcher said. "It's short down the lines and it's short to center for Tony Clark."

Belcher had won three straight since a 4-3 loss to the Tigers on June 20.

"He hasn't had a great history here, but he's a great competitor and gives it all he's got," Royals manager Tony Muser said.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the third on Offerman's RBI single after Mendy Lopez hit a leadoff double and moved up on Jermaine Allensworth's bunt.

Gonzalez started a four-run fourth for the Tigers with his 12th home run. Brian Hunter had a two-out RBI single, and Easley followed with a two-run double.

"They basically took BP off me in the fourth inning," Belcher said.

Shane Mack added an RBI double in the fifth.

Cruz gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead in the sixth with a two-out solo home run, his third.

Offerman's second RBI single came off reliever Matt Anderson, who then loaded the bases with one out before getting Dean Palmer on a popup and Jeff King on a fly ball.

"That was a good sign for us for him to get out of that," Bell said. "He really competes."

Anderson, a rookie right-hander whose fastball has been clocked at 100 mph, said he had to compose himself after a four-pitch walk to Shane Mack loaded the bases.

"I just had to slow my body down more than anything else and let my arm catch up," Anderson said.

The Tigers put the game away in the eighth when Easley beat out a bunt single and Bobby Higginson 's double set up Clark's 20th homer. The drive bounced back on the field, and second base umpire Rich Garcia first ruled it in play. But after conferring with colleagues, he called it a homer.

"I haven't seen a replay, but if you hit a ball that far you probably ought to get a home run, anyway," Belcher said.

Replays clearly showed the ball glancing off a backup fence behind a yellow home run line on top of the field fence.

"You've got to be from another planet to hit it out there," Royals center fielder Jermaine Allensworth said. "Especially on a line."

Notes

Belher has allowed 22 homers, second in the AL to Charles Nagy 's 26.

Detroit right-hander Bryce Florie , on the disabled list with a back strain, will make a rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers plan to activate him in time to start the second game of a doubleheader Monday at New York.

The Tigers play their next 13 games against the Yankees, Red Sox and Indians, against whom they are a combined 2-12.