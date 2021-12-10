This week on "Face the Nation," December 12, 2021: Sununu, Murphy, Hill, Gottlieb, de Oliveira, El-Erian
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
- Governor Chris Sununu, (R) New Hampshire
- Governor Phil Murphy, (D) New Jersey
- Fiona Hill, Former National Security Council Senior Director for European & Russian Affairs
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner
- Tulio de Oliveira, Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa
- Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation."
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.