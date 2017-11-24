These 10 stores will have the best Cyber Monday deals in 2017

BY Steven Slaybaugh/DealNews

No matter how hard you study up for Black Friday, come Saturday there will probably be items you haven't checked off your wish list. You're in luck! At many retailers, Cyber Monday is like Black Friday, round two.

These 10 stores hosted Black Friday-caliber offers last Cyber Monday. In fact, some retailers actually beat their own Black Friday deals. Read on to see where you should be shopping.

Amazon

Best For: Everyone and everything.

With Amazon being a ubiquitous one-stop online shop, it's no surprise that Cyber Monday is one of its biggest shopping days of the year. Last year, 31% of the deals we saw on Cyber Monday and the Sunday before at Amazon were hot enough to be marked Editors' Choice. Those discounts covered everything from toys to electronics to clothes, but many were short-lived lightning deals.

Best Buy

Best For: TV doorbuster shoppers who didn't find what they wanted on Black Friday.

Last year Best Buy had an abundance of deals, and nearly 70% of them were Editors' Choice picks. Look for TV deals nearly on par with Best Buy's Black Friday sale, as well as great prices on smartphones, Amazon devices, video games and consoles, and home automation.

Cole Haan

Best For: Brand-conscious shoe shoppers.

If 2016 was any indication, expect a big storewide sale on Cyber Monday from shoe and handbag purveyor Cole Haan. Last year it took 40% off sitewide and included free shipping, which is a rarity for this brand.

Foot Locker

Best For: Sneakerheads.

Cyber Monday is one of the few times when you'll see sneaker specialist Foot Locker offer a sitewide discount with no minimum spend. Last year that discount was 20% off. Nike fans should look elsewhere, though, as the brand was excluded from the sale in 2016.

Gap

Best For: Stocking up on jeans, T-shirts, and other basics.

At Gap, Cyber Monday tops Black Friday. Last year, it offered the same half-off coupon as three days earlier, but added a stackable coupon for an additional 10% off. Even better, nothing was excluded from these discounts — unlike Black Friday.

J.Crew Factory

Best For: Shoppers who are both style- and budget-conscious.

J.Crew Factory, J.Crew's less-pricey sister store, will be even more budget-friendly come Cyber Monday. Last year, it took 60% off most items and had a coupon that cut 40% off clearance items. Shop for jeans, sweaters, dresses, and all the other preppy clothing you love.

New York & Company

Best For: Savvy fashionistas.

Last year for Cyber Monday, New York & Company discounted everything on its site by up to 75%. Plus, it offered coupons that took an extra $15 off $50, or an extra $30 off $100 or more. If it comes back, that's one of the best discounts you'll see from New York & Company all year

The Body Shop

Best For: Shoppers looking to clean up.

Last Cyber Monday, The Body Shop offered 50% off its entire line of soaps, shower gels, and other beauty products. Even better, those with orders over $60 received a free 25.3-oz. shower gel. It was the best percent-off discount we saw from The Body Shop all year. Hopefully, they'll do the same in 2017.

Target

Best For: Anyone who missed Target's Black Friday sale.

If you slept through Black Friday or simply didn't find what you were looking for, Target's Cyber Monday sale may help you put that behind you. For two years in a row, the big-box store has offered 15% off sitewide. Combined with a bevy of Editors' Choice-caliber deals, Target's Cyber Monday extravaganza may have you forgetting all about that other big shopping holiday.

Timberland

Best For: Anyone in the market for boots.

Last Cyber Monday, Timberland discounted a selection of items by 30%, then tacked on a coupon that cut another 20% off. Plus all orders received free 3-day shipping. Combined, that was a bigger discount than what the store offered on Black Friday. We expect to see a similar deal this year.

