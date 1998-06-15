CBSN
TECHTALES June 15, 1998

The Tie that Binds


Hello, tech support.

Oh God, I'm glad you guys are there working late.


We're here around the clock sir, how can we help you?

Can you get a tech here to my office?


We can, sir. But why?

I'm stuck.


What do you mean, sir?

I'm stuck in my printer.


I'm not sure I understand.

Well, I was leaning over and it pulled my necktie in... and the only thing I can reach is the phone here.


And you need us to come over?

My scissors are in my desk drawer on the other side of the room.


