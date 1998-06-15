The Tie that Binds

Hello, tech support.

Oh God, I'm glad you guys are there working late.



We're here around the clock sir, how can we help you?

Can you get a tech here to my office?



We can, sir. But why?

I'm stuck.



What do you mean, sir?

I'm stuck in my printer.



I'm not sure I understand.

Well, I was leaning over and it pulled my necktie in... and the only thing I can reach is the phone here.

