The Race for Speaker is on!

It might be too early to make predictions on the 2000 Presidential race, but political junkies are closely watching Speaker Gingrich and Congressman Livingston's moves on the '98 campaign trail for indications of their potential political futures.

Both are traveling the country raising money and their national profiles.

