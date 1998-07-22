The Power To Beat The Heat

In Philadelphia Wednesday, dawn broke over a record-breaker, reports

Air conditioners and fans have been cranking through almost a week of high heat and humidity in a region stretching from Virginia through New Jersey. The humming of the keep-cool appliances has sent electricity usage to record levels.

said Cynthia Taylor of PJM Interconnect, the nerve center of the Mid-Atlantic power grid.

Dispatchers at PJM kept a careful eye on electricity transmissions to some 10 million customers. Supplies were tight, but the system held.

Throughout the country, power companies have been tested this summer. The whole system is in flux in the 18 states that deregulated the way utilities produce, transmit, and bill electricity.

Meanwhile, the nationwide heat wave has produced what experts call a "slow motion storm," curbing utilities ability to buy extra electricity from typically cooler areas.

"Basically, if the whole country's hot...There is no place to go," said Taylor. "Once the demand starts to exceed the available generation, there really is no place to go."

With supplies so tight, utility prices have skyrocketed on the wholesale level. However, few of those increases will be immediately passed on to consumers. Despite widespread fears of brownouts, the system has so far absorbed all of this summer's electricity demands -- even in states like Texas, where the weather has been the hottest the longest.

"I think we're passing through the danger zone," said John Castagna of the Edison Institute. "We've seen some of the struggles. We've adapted to them and I think most of the companies have come through this in fairly good shape."

At the Termini Bakery in South Philadelphia, the fans are working overtime, but no amount of electricity can dull the heat from the giant ovens.

The solutions for beating the heat here are as old as the recipe for cannollis: short pants, a cold towel around the neck, and ice -- instead of water -- in the dough.

Reported by Jacqueline Adams

