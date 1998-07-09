Performing in front of an audience makes Andrea Bocelli very, very, nervous. Why is this strange? Bocelli is being hailed by many as the next Pavarotti, a tenor with good looks, charisma, and mass appeal.

The 39-year-old Tuscan native, who has been blind since his youth, has performed around the world (last year he sang for the Pope), and is a huge star in Europe. Next week, he begins a month-long tour of North America, to be capped off with a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Despite all this, he hates singing in public. "I suffer very much, and I think every time is the last time," he says. "My dream is to stay in a studio to record the thing without the public."

Who is this complex, talented man?

Produced by David Kohn