The Beer-Lover's Bookshelf

Want to read up on brews and brewmaking? Here's a shelf's worth of titles from BarnesandNoble.com. Simply click on the title, and you'll be taken to the Barnes & Noble Web site, where you can read more about the book, and if you like it, buy it on the Web.

Beer Appreciation



Michael Jackson's Beer Companion: Written by one of the world's most acclaimed beer experts, this updated classic covers nearly every popular variety of beer, what makes each one special, and cuisine recommendations. If you're out to educate your palate, meet your new best friend. Brewmaking

Whether you want to join the ranks of the growing millions of home brewers around the country, or are just interested in trying your hand at crafting your own beer, you're in luck. Here are some books that will get you started, along with some links to beermaking suppliers.

Homebrewing for Dummies: Another entry from the famous "Dummies" series, this guide provides a quick overview of the brewery process, and is an excellent starting point.

The New Complete Joy of Home Brewing:A popular title, now in re-issue, this guide is suitable for beginning brewers, as well as veterans.

The Brewmaster's Bible: The Gold Standard for Home Brewers This in-depth guide features more than 30 beer recipes, as well as detailed technical information to help control the finer details of the beer-making process. Also an extensive resource list.