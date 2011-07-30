The 11th hour of the debt crisis

This Sunday's guests are Senate Minority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democratic Policy Committee Chairman, Senator Charles Schumer.

Welcome to the 11th Hour. As Washington continually shows that it cannot act without a crisis, often that crisis is of Washington's own making. The debt limit crisis is no different. After weeks of negotiations broke down, the actions now are real and significant. Now is when every action counts because the clock is ticking.

As the Republican leadership of the House had to go back to the drawing board, inserting a provision for a balanced budget amendment to secure enough votes for its debt limit plan, Senate Majority leader Harry Reid announced he was putting his own plan on the floor Friday. That step means that a final vote on the debt issue in the Senate would be in the next few days, as late as Tuesday, August 2. That's the day that the Treasury Department has for months warned is the last day of the current borrowing authority, meaning that unless something is passed that night, then the country could default on its debts for the first time in history.

As this debt debate is pushed literally to the brink, a downgrade of the nation's credit rating, which could do more harm immediately than anything else, also hangs in the balance. The stock market, having its worst week of the year last week, has only increased the pressure on Washington to act.

Right now the best looking option is whatever comes out of the Senate. The bill passed by the House Friday night, on a purely partisan line, cuts roughly $900 billion in spending over the next decade in exchange for a debt ceiling raise of the same $900 billion. A second debt raise would depend on the ability of a special panel of Congress to decide on another trillion in cuts and have that pass Congress, as well as Congress passing a balanced budget amendment. The deadline for that to happen would be the next debt limit deadline, which would be early next year. Reid's bill would have a longer term debt raise, that would last for at least a year and half, and his spending cuts figure of over $2 trillion includes money not spent on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After the House passed the Boehner plan, the Senate, on a bipartisan basis quickly dismissed the House plan. Reid says his plan is the only way forward.

"A vote against this compromise will be a vote to default on the full faith and credit of the United States," said Reid on the Senate floor Friday.

New York Senator Charles Schumer, a member of the Democratic leadership, said the Reid bill is the way forward. "We all know the Senate is the only way out of this mess," he said. "The country's in crisis. This is not a time for politics as usual. I think we have shown that we are willing to give significantly in their direction," he said late Friday night.

On Saturday, however, Reid's plan was soundly rejected in the House, where every Republican and 11 Democrats voted against it. The Republican Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell, said the Senate shouldn't waste any more time on Reid's bill. He called "reckless" and said the majority of his Republican caucus is opposed to it.

"It won't pass the Senate, it won't pass the House. It is simply a non-starter," said McConnell. "Let's get to talking to the Administration again with the hopes that we can get something that could pass both the Senate and the House and get signed into law by Tuesday."

After being in the middle of the negotiations, the White House has been relatively quiet on the debt crisis since Monday night's address by President Obama. Friday, he came out asking both sides to compromise. "Any solution to avoid default must be bipartisan," he said.

The President said the crisis was one of Washington's own doing, but that the two sides were not all that far apart. He said they've agreed on spending cuts in the near term, and the outline of the commission to find additional cuts.

"There are multiple ways to resolve this problem... and there are plenty of modifications we can make to either of these plans," he said. But he said "the time for putting party first is over, the time for compromise on behalf of the American people is now."

After a week of negotiations taking place on Capitol Hill, Republican leader McConnell said he was finally engaged with Mr. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

"We are now fully engaged with the one person in America... who can sign a bill into law," McConnell said, adding he is "confident and optimistic we're going to get an agreement in the very near future and resolve this crisis."

One of the biggest issues remaining for the two parties is the size and length of the debt limit increase. Democrats, and the White House, are adamant that the debt limit increase last through 2012 because they say having to go through this down-to-the-wire debate again in a matter of months is foolish and would add increasing uncertainty to the markets and the credit rating agencies. Republicans want to ensure that any cuts promised are real and dollar for dollar to the limit increase. A big stumbling block still is how to ensure that future cuts, identified by a joint congressional committee, are actually enacted. The so-called trigger mechanisms, which are basically means for Congress to force itself to act, have yet to be identified in way that are suitable to all parties.

Can the sharply divided Congress come together to pass anything that will let the nation avoid default next week? Can Washington put politics aside and act for the country? As Americans watch a broken government, can Washington avoid economic catastrophe? Those will be among the big questions this week as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Policy Committee Chairman Charles Schumer sit down with Bob Schieffer to Face the Nation.