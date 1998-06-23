Texas Drought Sets Off Wildfires

Dry weather in Texas has sparked more than 50 brush fires in the San Antonio area.

Several counties have banned outdoor burning - such as cookouts - because of the volatile heat that has charred 355 acres since June 14.

Fires burned in three counties Monday as thousands of acres of grassland turned into what firefighters called "Texas kindling." A lightning storm Sunday started dozens of smaller fires.

Forecasters said Texas will continued to sizzle Tuesday as a high-pressure ridge keeps the state at 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more, except along the coast.

Scattered late afternoon storms may offer some relief along the dry line in the Panhandle, South Plains, and Permian Basin. Storms also could form along the sea-breeze front in southeast Texas.

