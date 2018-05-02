Tesla says it's set to ramp up production of Model 3

Tesla expects to stop burning bundles of cash by the second half of the year, boosted by increased production of the electric vehicle maker's Model 3 car.

In a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Tesla estimated that 5,000 Model 3s will be rolling off the assembly line in "about two months."

"If we execute according to our plans, we will at least achieve positive net income excluding non-cash stock based compensation in Q3 and Q4," the company said.

Tesla reported a better-than-expected net loss of $709 million, with an adjusted earnings per share loss of $3.35.

The company said production of the Model 3 hit 2,270 per week in April and that it made more than 2,000 of the vehicles for three straight weeks. Tesla sought to assure customers and investors that it has turned a corner on hiccups with Model 3 production.

"For months, the battery module line was our main production bottleneck. After deploying multiple semi-automated lines and improving our original lines, we have largely overcome this bottleneck," the company said.

Tesla also indicated that it expects to meet the stated year-end delivery target of 100,000 for the Model S and X deliveries, with acceleration in the third quarter.

In an interview with CBS News last month, CEO Elon Musk expressed confidence in the company's ability to step up production. "We were able to unlock some of the critical things that were holding us back from reaching 2,000 cars a week. But since then, we've continued to do 2,000 cars a week," he said.

Tesla has faced operational problems, with shipping delays and slow production of its Model 3 sedan. The car, which at $35,000 to around $50,000 is more affordably priced than the manufacturer's other vehicles, is Tesla's first effort to crack the mainstream consumer market and so is considered vital to its success. The problems were severe enough to spur Moody's Investors Service to downgrade Tesla's debt in March.

Such setbacks have dimmed Tesla's outlook on Wall Street. As of the close of trading on Wednesday, its stock was down about 5 percent this year. The company's shares have gained 12 percent since an April 3 announcement that Tesla had missed production targets, with short-selling of the shares -- bets the company's stock will fall -- on the rise through April 13, according to Nasdaq data.

Tesla's production woes have stirred talk that it may need to raise billions in capital by year's end. A capital raise is a "question of when, not if," UBS analyst Colin Langan told clients recently, citing the company's aggressive growth strategy.

The company said in a statement last month that it does not need to raise capital.

"Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines," the company said.