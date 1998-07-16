Ten To Watch At British Open

Will an Englishman break the American stranglehold on the Claret Jug? Don't count on it.
In seven previous British Opens played at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, considered the fairest of the links courses used for the tournament, four Americans and two Australians have won, Aussie Peter Thomson prevailing twice. Yanks have won the past three Opens, and the former champs -- John Daly, Tom Lehman and Justin Leonard -- are entered this week.
So is five-time winner and sentimental favorite Tom Watson. The 48-year-old Watson won here in 1983, but much has changed. He's going through a divorce, has given up drinking and has spent part of the week watching teenage son Michael compete in a junior tournament at nearby Formby Golf Club.
American Tiger Woods, the world's top-ranked player, is a threat anytime, anywhere, although many think his high ball trajectory is ill-suited for Birkdale, where gusty winds have blown all week. If the 22-year-old Woods is on his game, wind won't matter. He's that good.
Local favorite Lee Westwood of Worksop, a strong, fearless competitor, has dazzled throughout the world the last nine months and many think the 25-year-old is the man to beat. Other leading contenders are Colin Montgomerie and Darren Clark of Northern Ireland; Ian Woosnam of Wales; Jesper Parnevik of Sweden; Ernie Els of and Nick Price of South Africa; José Maria Olazábal of Spain; and Fred Couples, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Payne Stewart, Lehman and Leonard of the U.S.
Open Favorites
- LEE WESTWOOD: His career has exploded during the last year, winning 10 times in seven different countries. Westwood seems ready to take a major step and would love for it to come at Birkdale in front of family and friends. He was 10th in last year's Open at Troon and seventh in last month's U.S. Open at Olympic. Westwood's high ball flight could be a problem, but he seldom hits the ball off line. Move over, Nick Faldo.
- FRED COUPLES: Finished third here in 1991, seventh in the last two Opens, and has the talent and experience to win. Whether he can close the deal, remains to be seen. Couples has already squandered last-round leads this year at Augusta and the GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Plus, his troublesome back could bother him if the weather remains cold and windy. Hard to believe his only major title was the 1992 Masters.
- TIGER WOODS: Has wowed huge galleries with his length all week and seems relaxed and focused. Aside from playing three holes 10-over last year at Troon, Woods played well, tying for 24th. He shot a course-record 64 in the third round. Woods insists his overall game has improved and that he hasn't received many breaksIf Lady Luck sides with him at Birkdale, he might lap the field.
- MARK O'MEARA: Even after his victory at Augusta, still best-known for five wins at Pebble Beach and being Woods' mentor. Don't be fooled by his aw-shucks demeanor. O'Meara is a grinder, hits fairways and greens, and is a great putter. He has good vibes about Birkdale, tying for third in 1991. Winning the Masters removed a major monkey off his back, not to mention boosted his confidence.
- ERNIE ELS: Two-time U.S. Open champ is shaky in the confidence department after recent struggles, partly because of nagging back spasms. Still, the 28-year-old South African hasn't finished out of the Top 25 in the last six Opens. At Royal St. George's in 1992, he became the first player in tournament history to break 70 in all four rounds. In 1996, he tied for second at Lytham. Should be a factor if he gets off to a decent start.
- DAVID DUVAL: Quiet and unassuming, the powerful Duval is highly capable of pillaging any course. Long and aggressive, he closed with three consecutive victories on the PGA Tour last year and has added two in 1998. Many think the former four-time All-American from Georgia Tech is destined for stardom. The 26-year-old Duval contended at the Masters and U.S. Open, tying for second and seventh, respectively, and seems poised for a major breakthrough.
- COLIN MONTGOMERIE: Love him or hate him, depending on what continent you live, there is no denying the moody Monty has awesome talent. He's led the European Tour in money earnings for five straight years. Great ball striker and surprisingly charming when he wants to be, but often his own worst enemy. Suffers from rabbit ears and concentration lapses, but unquestionably the best player in the world without a major on his resume. Has missed the Open cut four of the last six years.
- DARREN CLARKE: Came close last year at Troon, tying for second, his first Top-10 finish in the Open in seven starts. Clark, 29, led after 36 holes and held a four-stroke lead during the third round. Alas, he shanked a tee shot onto the beach on the second hole Sunday and was never the same. Big and strong, Clarke enjoys links courses and should feel at home.
- JESPER PARNEVIK: Goofy hat (he turns up the bill) and eating habits (volcanic dust), but unlike his father, Sweden's No. 1 comedian, the 33-year-old Parnevik is no laughing matter othe course. He nearly won the '94 Open at Turnberry, a last-hole bogey costing him a share of the lead. He led after 54 holes last year at Troon, but settled for a second-place tie, failing to hole any key putts down the stretch. Pencil-thin and a hoot to watch, Parnevik is a solid ball striker and a bona fide contender.
- IAN WOOSNAM: Don't laugh. His pudgy 5-foot-5 frame and power could prove perfect for Birkdale if the wind kicks up. Woosie played well last week in Scotland, tying for second and closed with a brilliant 66. It should have been lower, but he continues to misfire with his putting and has trouble reading greens. Hasn't cracked the Top 10 in the Open since 1992 (fifth) and might lack the fire to win, but few hit the ball better.
