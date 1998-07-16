Ten To Watch At British Open

Will an Englishman break the American stranglehold on the Claret Jug? Don't count on it.

In seven previous British Opens played at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, considered the fairest of the links courses used for the tournament, four Americans and two Australians have won, Aussie Peter Thomson prevailing twice. Yanks have won the past three Opens, and the former champs -- John Daly, Tom Lehman and Justin Leonard -- are entered this week.

So is five-time winner and sentimental favorite Tom Watson. The 48-year-old Watson won here in 1983, but much has changed. He's going through a divorce, has given up drinking and has spent part of the week watching teenage son Michael compete in a junior tournament at nearby Formby Golf Club.

American Tiger Woods, the world's top-ranked player, is a threat anytime, anywhere, although many think his high ball trajectory is ill-suited for Birkdale, where gusty winds have blown all week. If the 22-year-old Woods is on his game, wind won't matter. He's that good.

In previous years, England's best hope was Nick Faldo , who delivered in 1990 and 1992. His form has slipped during the last year and he withdrew from last week's Loch Lomond tournament in Scotland with an elbow injury. Faldo claims the injury resulted from signing too many autographs, which sounds dubious given his grumpy nature, but has practiced all week and sees healthy.

Local favorite Lee Westwood of Worksop, a strong, fearless competitor, has dazzled throughout the world the last nine months and many think the 25-year-old is the man to beat. Other leading contenders are Colin Montgomerie and Darren Clark of Northern Ireland; Ian Woosnam of Wales; Jesper Parnevik of Sweden; Ernie Els of and Nick Price of South Africa; José Maria Olazábal of Spain; and Fred Couples, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Payne Stewart, Lehman and Leonard of the U.S.

Open Favorites