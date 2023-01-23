TaxAct expert offers top three tax tips [PAID CONTENT]

Tax season is upon us! TaxAct tax expert Jackson Echols has tips to help you get ready. Good bookkeeping habits and additional assistance from DIY tax software, like TaxAct, will make it easy for you to confidently file your returns with ease and get your maximum refund, guaranteed. According to Echols, there are three important tax filing tips to keep in mind as you start filing this year ahead of this year's deadline, April 18.

Organize tax documents

Tax preparation can be stressful, but keeping track of those relevant documents is the key to making the process easier. Echols says "Nothing is more important during tax time than getting organized and staying organized! This is tried and true advice when it comes to completing your return and will help to significantly reduce any anxiety that might creep in once you start."

In the organizing process, it's helpful to categorize your forms in a way that allows easy access to the documents you need. Echols emphasizes, "not only should you keep all your important tax documents in one place, but you should also consider grouping them.'"

Start early!

Getting started as soon as possible is one of the most vital decisions to ensure your taxes can be prepared smoothly. "Completing your return early in the season gives you more time to review your information and make sure you're not leaving out any important data that may impact your tax outcome or the processing of your return," says Echols.

Use online DIY tax software that connects with experts

Taxes can quickly become complicated, but having an expert guide you every step of the way can make it easier. Echols emphasizes the benefits of DIY tax services, such as those available at TaxAct.

"At TaxAct, we offer all filers — regardless of complexity — the option to add free access to tax experts to their 1040 return through TaxAct Xpert Assist. That means you can ask our experts questions throughout your filing experience at no extra charge," Echols says.

"We're dedicated to helping you file confidently, and we're passionate about our exceptional customer care experience. That's why we've made it easy to talk with real people and get the help you need. It's what makes TaxAct different."