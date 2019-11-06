Target kicks off its Black Friday deals this week

Target is joining other big U.S. retailers in making an early start to its holiday sales. The company on Wednesday unveiled seasonal deals on products including toys, gift cards and electronics. It is also promoting what it calls "HoliDeals," or discounts on thousands of products during the season, beginning with a two-day Black Friday preview sale starting this Friday.

Stores are kicking off their sales earlier than usual this year in part because the holiday shopping season is six days shorter than last year, a squeeze noted by Target.

Target's Black Friday deals will begin online Thanksgiving morning, with stores opening their doors at 5 p.m. and remaining open through 1 a.m. the next day. They'll reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, or the day after Thanksgiving, November 29. The coming preview sale will have four times as many early deals as in 2018, including 5% off Target digital gift cards, Target said.

The company is also looking to motivate shopping on Black Friday, offering those who spend $50 in store or online that day a 20% off coupon good at Target from December 3 through December 14.

Other large retailers have already taken similar steps in vying for customers. Walmart kicked off its holiday shopping season in late October. Amazon is offering holiday-themed deals, and on Monday announced free, one-day delivery for Prime members this season.

Consumer spending for the holidays in the U.S. this year could top $1 trillion for the first time, according to eMarketer.