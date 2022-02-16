Tanker crash sparks massive fire one witness said sent flames shooting 60 feet in the air

A gasoline truck crashed into a building and sparked a massive fire overnight in the New York City suburb of Rockville Centre, on Long Island.

Officials said the driver was rushed to a hospital along with two firefighters. There was no initial word on their condition, CBS New York said. A third firefighter was hurt, as well.

Rockville Centre Fire Chief of Department James Avondet told the station it was as bright as day when he arrived at the scene because gasoline was burning.

Roughly 13,000 gallons spilled onto the street.

"There was fire everywhere, in the street, the tanker, the two buildings. And … there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers," Avondet said. "It's one of the worst things I've seen in my 47-year career."

The crash severely damaged a furniture store and liquor store.

"I saw the whole building go up, then the second floor collapsed. Then they were trying to put it out, but the fire was just going. Then one thing led to another, now the building is gone," witness Brett Agostini told CBS New York.

One witness said the flames were at least 60 feet high, and the smoke could be seen from blocks away.

Many people said their power went out.

Burning gasoline was seen flowing into sewers.

Hazmat teams were helping with the cleanup and said drinking water shouldn't be impacted.