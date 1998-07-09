Taming A Dragon In Florida

Six weeks ago lightning started fires in Florida. The flames became so powerful firefighters call them "The Dragon." The smoke and ashes reach so high you can even see them from outer space.Last week, the fires forced 120,000 people to leave their homes.

Now, firefighters from all over America are helping Florida, and this week families got some good news.

They could go home.

The bad news is, 200 homes were destroyed.

Experts think that if Florida can get days of heavy rain, the fires will go out. But for now people are counting on firefighters to slay the dragon.

From 'In The News' with CBS News Correspondent Dan Raviv. ©1998, CBS Worldwide Inc., All Rights Reserved