Sweet Relief: Dreifort Downs Rangers

When Darren Dreifort pitches the way he did Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers have no doubt they made the right move in converting him from a reliever to a starter prior to this season.

Dreifort allowed three hits in eight innings against Texas' hard-hitting lineup, and Adrian Beltre hit his first major league homer as the Dodgers beat the Rangers 4-1.

"That stuff he had tonight was good stuff," said Rangers manager Johnny Oates of Dreifort's economical 87-pitch effort.

"Tonight was probably the top three we've seen all year. He had three pitches: a fastball at 94 or 95 miles an hour that didn't go straight, a nasty slider and once in a while a good changeup. We didn't get too many good swings off him," he said.

Dreifort (4-5) retired the first 13 batters before Will Clark's double in the fifth inning. He struck out seven and walked none to help the Dodgers win for the third time in four games.

In his previous two starts, Dreifort left with a lead only to watch the Dodgers bullpen give it back. But against the Rangers, Antonio Osuna pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

"Everything went right tonight," Dreifort said. "C.J. (catcher Charles Johnson) called a great great game, the defense was great, and getting a four-run lead made it easy."

Raul Mondesi went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple for the Dodgers.

Fernando Tatis' one-out homer in the sixth ended Dreifort's bid for his second career shutout and narrowed Los Angeles' lead to 4-1. The run ended Texas' scoreless streak of 21 innings.

Otherwise against Dreifort, the Rangers only got a seventh-inning double from Juan Gonzalez.

Rangers starter Rick Helling (11-4) failed to become the first 12-game winner in the majors and hurt his bid for a spot on the American League All-Star team. All-Star pitchers and reserves will be announced on Wednesday.

"I think he's deserving, certainly, with 11 wins," Oates said.

Helling gave up four runs and eight hits, struck out seven and walked four as Texas lost its third straight.

Helling was impressed with Dreifort, a former college opponent.

"He has great stuff, overwhelming stuff," Helling said. "Whenever he can locate like he did tonight, he's going to be tough to hit."

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Paul Konerko walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Matthew Luke's double. Los Angeles made it 2-0 in the fifth when Mondesi tripled with two out and scored on Gary Sheffield's single.

In the sixth, Luke walked and Beltre hit a two-run homer to center in his sixth major league game.

Notes: The election of Ivan Rodriguez and Juan Gonzalez as AL All-Star starters marked the first time the Rangers have had two elected strters. Texas had two starters for the 1989 All-Star Game Julio Franco and Ruben Sierra but Sierra was an injury replacement. ... The Rangers had a rare organized infield practice before the game after making nine errors in their previous six games. ... The Dodgers' Eric Young strained his right quadriceps while running out a grounder in the first and was replaced at second base by Wilton Guerrero in the bottom of the inning. Young is the NL stolen bases leader with 32. ... Johnson struck out twice, giving him 14 strikeouts in his last 26 at-bats. ... Rodriguez made a spectacular catch of a foul popup in the fifth as he leaned into the photographer's well. He lost his balance and was about to land on his head after making the grab, but third baseman Tatis grabbed the catcher's legs before he fell. ... Helling made his 17th start, his most in any major league season.

