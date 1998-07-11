Sweet Justice: Tribe Wins In 9th

Justice

hit a 3-2 pitch from Greg Swindell through a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded in the ninth to give the Cleveland Indians a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins Friday night.

Lofton, trying to shake his first-half struggles at the plate, ended a string of three straight strikeouts with a hard single off Swindell that made it first-and-third with nobody out. Omar Vizquel was walked intentionally to load the bases for Justice, who gave Cleveland its 10th last at-bat victory and seventh at home.

"I would say that's probably as big an advantage as you can have," Indians manager Mike Hargrove said. "Bases loaded, 3-2 count, nobody out, infield in. I like those odds."

Mike Jackson (1-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the victory after Alvin Morman, Eric Plunk and Paul Assenmacher combined to blow two leads. Colon, the winning pitcher in the All-Star game, got a no-decision and had his five-game winning streak snapped.

Minnesota's Ron Coomer was 4-for-5 for his fourth career four-hit game, including his 12th homer.

Mike Trombley (3-3), who has an 8.83 ERA in 34 2-3 career innings against Cleveland, walked David Bell oa 3-2 pitch leading off the ninth. Lofton's single to right sent pinch-runner Shawon Dunston to third.

To that point, it had been a frustrating night for Lofton. Although he made a fine diving catch on Matt Lawton's liner in the fifth, he was picked off after walking in the first and appeared to grow more angry with each strikeout.

"That's why Kenny is Kenny," Dunston said. "You don't worry about him."

Said Hargrove, "Kenny is like a lot of great players. They find ways of adjusting."

Justice had a disappointing first half with only 12 homers and hasn't enjoyed his usual success against lefties this season, batting only .263 against them.

"At 3-2, if that pitch was in the stadium, I was swinging," Justice said. "I figured it would be close enough to swing."

Colon allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2-3 innings. He walked four and struck out three, the first time he's walked more than he's struck out. Coomer's solo homer leading off the sixth was the first Colon has given up since May 23 -- a span of 61 2-3 innings.

"Bartolo was all over the place," Hargrove said. "He just wasn't himself."

Cleveland's Manny Ramirez drove in the tiebreaking run with a bloop single in the seventh, only to watch Brent Gates' RBI single fall in front of him to tie it at 5 in the eighth.

Ramirez's bloop to left off Trombley scored Justice, who walked with two outs against Eddie Guardado. Jim Thome, who followed Justice with a walk, was thrown out at third to end the inning.

Plunk, who gave up Orlando Merced's RBI single that tied it at 4 in the seventh, walked Pat Meares leading off the eighth. With two outs, Gates singled to right off Assenmacher to tie it again.

Travis Fryman hit his 15th homer and drove in three runs, giving the Indians a 3-2 lead with a two-run shot off starter LaTroy Hawkins in the fourth. Hawkins allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings.

"You come in here hyped," Hawkins said. "The guys kept scoring. It kept going back and forth, back and forth."

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Lawton and a run-scoring groundout by Merced.

Fryman cut it to 2-1 with a sacrifice fly in the second, then followed Sandy Alomar's bloop single with a 411-foot, two-run homer in the fourth to give Cleveland a 3-2 lead.

Ramirez made it 4-2 with a RBI single in the fifth, scoring Thome, who doubled. Coomer cut it to 4-3 with a leadoff homer in the sixth against Colon.

The Twins had three runners thrwn out trying to advance on the bases, including Gates at the plate in the third. He tried to score from second on a failed 3-6-3 double-play attempt and was thrown out by Thome.

The Indians had Thome cut down at third in the seventh and Kenny Lofton picked off first in the first.

Notes

The Indians have fired Lee MacPhail as scouting director and offered him another position, general manager John Hart said. MacPhail, 28, the fourth generation of a tradition-rich baseball family, has not said whether he will accept the reassignment.

Hart said he has not talked with the Baltimore Orioles about acquiring second baseman Roberto Alomar. "I'm sure if they want to do something, they know where to find us," he said.

Minnesota's Otis Nixon has 575 career steals and needs five to tie Ozzie Smith for 19th place on the career list.