Supreme Court Appeal For Agents

The White House appealed to the Supreme Court Thursday on an order that would require President Clinton's chief bodyguard and other Secret Service agents to testify in the Monica Lewinsky investigation.

The administration is asking Chief Justice William Rehnquist to intervene. The appeal came soon after the U.S. Court of Appeals refused to reconsider a decision allowing the agents to testify. That ruling quickly reversed a brief stay order issued only hours earlier.

The court had given the Clinton administration until noon Friday to appeal to the Supreme Court on independent counsel Kenneth Starr's subpoena ordering testimony from Special Agent Larry L. Cockell.

The Justice Department has been scrambling to gain a last-minute reprieve for Cockell, who was to testify Thursday.

While fighting the battle over Secret Service testimony, Starr's office also is trying to complete the grand jury testimony of Linda Tripp, whose secretly tape-recorded phone calls of Lewinsky triggered the criminal investigation of the president. The former White House staffer also appeared at the courthouse Thursday.

Tripp's secretly taped recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky sparked the investigation of whether the president had an affair with Lewinsky, a former White House intern, then tried to cover it up.

Justice Department lawyers challenged the subpoenas Wednesday in a private meeting that lasted about an hour in the chambers of U.S. District Judge Norma Holloway Johnson. Johnson oversees the grand jury in the Lewinsky investigation.

Sources say the Secret Service officers have been interviewed by Starr's prosecutors over the last several weeks.

All say they know Lewinsky and saw her often in the West Wing of the White House. But sealed court records reviewed by CBS News show the officers refused to answer some questions, including whether anyone "witnessed the president in a romantic situation with someone other than Hillary Rodham Clinton."

Starr had not been likely to gain much from his subpoena of Cockell. He was potentially important, because he was in the car when the president and his lawyer went to give a deposition in the Paula Jones sexual harassment suit.

