Catch all the Super Bowl Action on CBS Sports
Watch the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. Mark those calendars!
Catch the game for free on CBS Sports or
The CEO of Rappler alleged the online news website has been targeted by social media disinformation campaigns after its tough reporting on the government
President Trump complained the House speaker was "very rigid" in budget negotiations. He sat down with CBS News "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan for an exclusive interview Friday
Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page shows two men, one of whom is wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume and the other in what appears to be blackface
Devin and Jason McCourty will be the first twins in Super Bowl history to play as teammates
Lucky Kelley, Brian Barrios and Gunter Garvin all love football and had the same wish to see the Super Bowl in person
Booker is the fifth Democrat to officially join the 2020 race
The president says he's so far "not impressed" with the Democratic field. He talked with CBS News "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan Friday for an exclusive interview days before Super Bowl LIII
A senior administration official said the speech will be "optimistic" and "visionary," and officially, the theme will be "choosing greatness"
Millions are expected to flood the streets of Caracas on Saturday
Human rights activists call move a response to increased scrutiny after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
"Magical Pride" will kick off Pride Month on June 1
The colossal political power struggle playing out in the nation is fueled by the fury and the misery of millions of ordinary people who used to have decent lives
Woman who photobombed Golden Globes as brand ambassador says Fiji Water exploited her image without permission
A high-speed, death-defying squadron of fighter pilots steer F-16 jets through awe-inducing maneuvers – but timing will be key
The tennis star has teamed up with dating and social networking app Bumble for a new campaign called "The Ball Is In Her Court"
In this preview of a "Sunday Morning" interview airing Feb. 3, the singer-songwriter opens up about her career, the loss of her singing voice, and living with Parkinson's disease
The band was immediately caught in the crossfire of the NFL's controversial anthem policy amid reports that Rihanna and Cardi B turned down the high-profile gig
The zero-emission bus was never put into service
Extreme cold weather can produce some unusual phenomena, from sea smoke to slushy ocean waves
Here's how the global business and political elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos think the Internet of Things, big data, and artificial intelligence will change the world
The court faceoff is aimed at restoring net neutrality, or the rule that internet providers treat all content equally
As measles outbreak grows, a state lawmaker says requiring vaccines is "about the rights of other children and the rights of us to go around our community without getting sick"
Using too much toothpaste at a young age increases the risk of streaky or splotchy teeth, health officials say
On Go Red for Women Day 2019, the American Heart Association is urging all women to educate themselves on heart risks
The 70-year-old actress said she learned about mindfulness from her niece – and has never felt better
A record number of US adults are expected to be distracted or skip work altogether Monday, costing employers billions
The latest job cuts come after a bruising month for the news industry, which is losing ad revenue to Google and Facebook
The biggest private U.S. employer will also pay bonuses for good attendance, saying 300,000 workers may qualify
The layoffs will impact white-collar workers and are part of the automaker's efforts to reduce headcount
Manufacturer had scaled back planned factory, but reversed itself after chairman spoke with President Donald Trump
The officer had just impounded the woman's car and posted video of himself making derogatory comments as she walked away
Michelle O'Connell's 2010 death was ruled a suicide, but her family believed she was killed by her boyfriend
Smollett told police two white men shouting racial epithets and gay slurs attacked him in Chicago this week
The man was caught on surveillance camera throwing a cup of ice on the floor and then "falling"
Timothy Monk took a blade-like weapon out of his shoe and wrestled the librarian to the ground, Arizona Department of Corrections officials say