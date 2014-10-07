Sunday: Leon Panetta

(CBS News) -- Sunday on Face the Nation, we'll sit down with former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Panetta to talk about President Obama's leadership, the fight against ISIS and more.

Panetta's new memoir, "Worthy Fights: A Memoir of Leadership in War and Peace," details the ways in which he clashed with President Obama over several key issues, including how to respond to the situation in Syria.

What can be done to stop ISIS? How exactly should the administration have dealt with Syria? What should America's role in the world look like today? We've got a lot to discuss Sunday. We hope you'll join us.