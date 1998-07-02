Summertime Goodies

CBS Consumer Correspondent Herb Weisbaum is always on the lookout for interesting new products. Here are some items he found that are perfect for summertime.
Herb joined CBS This Morning with a look at what's new for summer. He was assisted by other experts on summer fun: his neighbor in Bellevue, Washington put the barbecue equipment to the test, and some New Jersey youngsters tried out the latest summer playthings.
Grilling Essentials: Find some smokin' barbecue supplies.
Kid Stuff: If you've gotta' have it, here's how to get it.