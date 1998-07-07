Summer Reading List

CBStakes a look at some great summer reads for kids with someone in a position to know. Valerie Lewis is the owner of " Hicklebee's ," a bookstore for children in San Jose, CA. She is also chairperson of the Children's Issues Committee for the American Booksellers' Association.

Valerie is one of the leading promoters of children's literature in the country. In addition to owning a bookstore, Valerie gives seminars and lectures at colleges and universities around the country on children's literature and reading. She is passionate on the topic of children's literature and literacy.

Valerie's Picks: If you're in the market for some great summer reads for children, Valerie's expertise can help. Here is a list of her favorites.

Valerie's passion in life is kids and reading. Summertime is no time to forget about books. Valerie says, "My biggest concern is that families don't forget how important reading with other members of your family is. We engage in so many solitary activities, television, computer activities and such. Reading with your child allows you to expand your communication with your kids."

The series is a great way to entice new readers. Books with sequels and recurring characters have a way of hooking kids on reading. The beauty of a series is that it can grab a child and keep him or her going all summer.

"Parents shouldn't be afraid to let kids read all the books in a series," Valerie says. She cautions that frequently a parent will get a child one or two in a series and then say, "You've already read one or two of those, why don't you try something new?" She believes this is the wrong approach. If your child starts a series and likes it, you should let them roar right through the rest of them.

