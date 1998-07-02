|The Spitter Candy Dispenser
$4
Toys R Us
|Buzzing Bee Sprinkler
$10
Fisher-Price (3 & Up)
Toy Stores
|Water Talkies
$10
(Age 5 & Older)
Toys R Us
K Mart
Target
|Scuba Scope
$12
(Age 5 & Up)
Toys R Us
K Mart
Target
|Jammin' Sounds In-Line Skates
$25
Fisher-Price
Toy Stores
|Ready Freddy
$11 - $15
Some Fao Schwarz Toy Stores
Catalogs:
The Right Start
One Step Ahead
|Nickelodeon Photo Blaster Camera
$40
(7 & Up)
Toy Stores
|Sony Freq Portable Radio
$55
Electronic Stores
|Flex Screen
Kits Sell For $20-$25 (Some Stores Will Rescreen For You For A Little More)
Ace & True Value Hardware
Catalogs:
www.elgar.usa.com
Summer Playthings: Sources
© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.