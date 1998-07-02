CBSN
Summer Playthings: Sources

The Spitter Candy Dispenser
$4

Toys R Us

Buzzing Bee Sprinkler
$10

Fisher-Price (3 & Up)

Toy Stores

Water Talkies
$10
(Age 5 & Older)

Toys R Us

K Mart

Target

Scuba Scope
$12
(Age 5 & Up)

Toys R Us

K Mart

Target

Jammin' Sounds In-Line Skates
$25

Fisher-Price

Toy Stores

Ready Freddy

$11 - $15
(Age 4 & Up)

Some Fao Schwarz Toy Stores

Catalogs:

The Right Start

One Step Ahead

Nickelodeon Photo Blaster Camera
$40
(7 & Up)

Toy Stores

Sony Freq Portable Radio
$55

Electronic Stores

Flex Screen
Kits Sell For $20-$25 (Some Stores Will Rescreen For You For A Little More)

Ace & True Value Hardware

Catalogs:
Brookstone
Improvement
Solutions

www.elgar.usa.com


