Suicide-Related Sites

Did Jane Neumann kill herself? Whatever happened in that case, suicide is an all-too-common occurrence in America. Last year, over 30,000 people took their own lives, over half with firearms. Below are a few sites where you can learn more about suicide, and get help if you feel like you need it.



Suicide - Frequently Asked Questions: This site is a basic primer on suicide information. Here you'll learn how to spot someone who may be suicidal, recommendations for dealing with someone who admits to being suicidal, as well as hints on what to do if you yourself are deeply depressed.

Suicide Information and Education Centre: Located in Calgary, the SIEC is the world's largest repository for information on suicide-related topics. Its site has a searchable database, as well as information on suicide in the U.S. and Canada (which has a slightly higher rate of suicide than its southern neighbor).

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: This site offers helpful data on suicide among various groups: kids, AIDS sufferers, women, African-Americans. For example: In the U.S. in 1995, the suicide rate among women was 4.4 per 100,000, while for men it was 19.8 per 100,000. Interestingly, women attempted suicide more often than men, but men were "successful" more frequently.

The American Association of Suicidology:: This strangely named organization studies the causes, effects and patterns of suicide. This site has statistics (for example: an estimated 775,000 Americans attempted suicide in 1995!), as well as information for people who are suicidal, or who have experienced the suicide of a close relative or friend.

Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education: Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education: This site has a list of common suicide myths (among them: those who talk about suicide won't really do it), a guide to helping the suicidal, and an excellent list of books on the subject, from memoirs, to self-help, to psychology.

written by David Kohn