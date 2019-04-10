Survivor of attempted suicide explains why she feels "badass and powerful"

Sadie Penn attempted suicide for the first time when she was 16 and again in early 2018, while she was a 18-year-old freshman in college in Pennsylvania. She has dealt with anxiety and depressive thoughts for as long as she can remember, and now, at age 20, is an outspoken advocate for others who may be struggling.

Penn spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green last October about ending up in the hospital, overcoming suicidal thoughts, and getting the treatment she needed.

Anne Marie: So you were going through grade school, you're kind of managing your own anxiety, but then it gets to a point where you can't manage it anymore?

Sadie: I think that the time that I stopped being able to manage my anxiety was when I started self-harming, and that was how I learned to manage it.

Anne Marie: What was it about self-harming that felt good?

Sadie: The sensation of anxiety felt so painful and overwhelming and that I couldn't handle it, and so if I was hurting myself I couldn't think about anything else.

Anne Marie: Then you end up in the hospital. That night, what were you thinking?

Sadie: I just remember wanting help so bad, like wanting to get better and being so frustrated with myself that I didn't know how to ask for help.

Anne Marie: Why did you attempt suicide a second time?

Sadie: I was going to school for what I wanted at my dream school. Everything was great, and things inside just were not good. I had to take some time off of school and come home. That felt like I was losing everything.

Anne Marie: Did you want to die?

Sadie: That day, I definitely remember that feeling. It's so hard because I have reoccurring suicidal thoughts that come in and out, and they interrupt my daily life. I'm so good now at handling them. But just that day, the thoughts got so big and powerful and I just couldn't fight them, so I ended up in the hospital.

Anne Marie: Did that second attempt change things for you?

Sadie: Yeah.

Anne Marie: Tell me about that.

Sadie: These emotions and thoughts, they feel like they're going to last forever, but I think that feeling of just like pure anger that I ended up there again was just like a light bulb moment for me, that, like, "Hey, Sadie. Feelings change. Emotions change. Thoughts change."

Anne Marie: Do you think you'll be dealing with anxiety and depression and suicidal thoughts forever?

Sadie: I think so, yeah.

Anne Marie: How do you feel about that?

Sadie: I feel kind of badass and powerful because it gets so hard to fight, and it's hard to admit this, but I feel proud of myself for overcoming what I've overcome.

The full interview transcript has been edited for brevity.

How to get help

For immediate help if you are in a crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All calls are confidential.