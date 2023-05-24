Subway shove suspect Kamal Semrade arraigned; MTA CEO Janno Lieber wants max penalty

Suspect in subway push arraigned on attempted murder Suspect in subway push arraigned on attempted murder 00:30

NEW YORK -- MTA CEO Janno Lieber is calling for the maximum punishment for the man who pushed a woman into a moving subway train.

His comments came as court records reveal new details about what happened.

A Manhattan assistant district attorney said Kamal Semrade, 39, got off at the same subway stop Sunday as Emine Yilmaz, 63rd and Lexington, where he grabbed her head and shoved her into a departing train.

READ MORE: NYPD: Kamal Semrade arrested for allegedly shoving woman into moving subway car, critically injuring her

Prosecutors say Semrade has no prior record and investigators described the attack as "completely unprovoked."

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office also said there is an eyewitness and video evidence.

On Wednesday, Lieber described the attack as horrific.

"We want to see the book thrown at this guy, whoever he is, whatever his motivation was. We need our riders to know that those kinds of people are going to face the maximum consequence," Lieber said.

Semrade faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, and several assault charges. Prosecutors say he ran out of the station after the attack.

He was later arrested at a shelter in Queens.