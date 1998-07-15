'Stros' Reynolds Wraps Up D'Backs

The Houston Astros turned to their ace, and he came through.

Shane Reynolds picked up

his fifth victory in a row Tuesday night as the Astros stopped a season-high, four-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2.

"This is what you look for from the guy who's the ace of your pitching staff," Houston manager Larry Dierker. "He knew we needed it tonight. I felt he was a little bit faster and his focus was a little bit sharper."

Reynolds (12-5) gave up a run in the first and another on Danny Klassen's solo homer in the seventh. In between, he shut out the Diamondbacks on one hit and gave up five hits in 7 2/3 innings.

"I felt like I got in a groove after the second inning," Reynolds said. "I was able to get ahead with fastballs and curve balls and keep them off balance a little bit."

It is the second five-game winning streak of the season for the 30-year-old right-hander. He has a 2.34 ERA in his last five outings. Reynolds said he's been winning even though he hasn't been at top form, at least until Tuesday.

"It tells me that the defense and the offense are playing outstanding," he said. "They've been doing that all year."

Reynolds is 9-2 since losing Kerry Wood's 20-strikeout performance in Chicago May 6. He struck out seven and walked three. Billy Wagner got the final four outs for his 22nd save.

Derek Bell and Moises Alou homered in Houston's four-run third inning. Bell's two-run shot off starter Omar Daal (3-5) cleared the home-run line above the 407-foot sign in straightaway center field.

One out later, Alou hit solo homer over the fence in front of the swimming pool in right field. It was his 21st homer of the season and ended a 2-for-18 slump since the All-Star break. The Astros added a fourth run when Carl Everett singled and scored on Sean Berry's double. Berry went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when, after a double play, Travis Lee walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Matt Williams' single.

Klassen's 426-foot blast to left field was his third homer in seven games since he was called up from Triple-A Tucson.

Reynolds left the game in favor of reliever Doug Henry after Travis Lee's two-out single in the eighth. Matt Williams reached base on an error by the third baseman Berry to give the Diamondbacks runners at first and second, but Wagner came on and struck out David Dellucci to end the threat.

"We had that one bad inning and that was it," Arizona manager Buck Showalter said. "When you're facing Reynolds, you know there's not that much margin for error."

Notes

Daal hadn't pitched since June 21 when he strained his left hamstring running from second to third in St. Louis.

Wagner singled in the ninth, his first major-league hit (in eight career at-bats).

Houston's Jeff Bagwell was 0-for-3 and is 3-for-20 since the All-Star break.