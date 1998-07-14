Strike Could Cost GM Market Share

General Motors said Tuesday a strike at two plants in Flint, Mich., cost the company $1.2 billion over the last three months. As the strike goes on, some investors are undoubtedly thinking of unloading GM stock. Is that the best move?talked with John Casesa, Schroder & Co.'s auto analyst, shortly after the No.1 automaker reported its second-quarter earnings.

Wallace: What is your estimation of the long-term impact of the strike on GM?

Casesa: There are always some customers lost when production stops; GM will make up some of this production with overtime sometime later in the year. The most important long-term effect is the loss of customers, and you see that in the market share.

Wallace: If I am a GM buyer, and I like their products, am I going to stick around and wait?

Casesa: There is no question that some percentage of customers are looking at other company's products. They're tired of waiting. There's not much inventory, and even if the strike ends today, it will take about three weeks for more cars to come in.

Wallace: What's been the market's reaction so far, and do you expect a change?

Casesa: These strikes have had a negative impact on GM's stock. For the near term, it's not going to have much more of an impact because investors know it's not going to last forever. The hope is that when this is resolved, GM is going to be a more profitable company. That is why the stock has remained in the seventies.

Wallace: Where do you see GM's employment position in the United States in 10 years?

Casesa: GM's total salary employment will probably continue to fall by about 10,000 a year, with a 5 percent reduction. It needs to achieve that level of improvement in labor productivity just to stay competitive with Ford and Chrysler. That won't even put them ahead of competition; it will just close the gap.

Wallace: Why do you think GM's relationship is more adverse with the UAW than the other big three automakers?

Casesa: The primary reason why GM's relationship with them is more tense is because Ford and Chrysler went through enormous employment reductions during the periods of crisis during the 80s. GM never went through that kind of financial crisis. So they reduced employment over a long period of time and that causes a lot of tension. Ford and Chrysler did it in one shot when neither the union or companies had a choice.

