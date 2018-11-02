Stock market today: Hope for U.S.-China trade deal sends shares higher-2018-11-02

Stocks rose on Friday after President Donald Trump said he spoke with China's Xi Jinping and that trade discussions are "moving along nicely," boosting Wall Street's hopes for a resolution to a deepening dispute that threatens tariffs and other penalties on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of business activity between the two economic powers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89 points, or less than 0.4 percent, in early trading. The S&P 500 rose slightly, gaining about 0.2 percent. Global stocks rose more robustly overnight on high hopes of a trade deal, with markets in Europe and Asia gaining ground. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 4.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index added 2.7 percent.

Mr. Trump said he has asked U.S. officials to start drafting potential terms for a new trade agreement with China, with the president aiming to reach a new pact while at the Group of 20 nations summit in Argentina later in November, reports Bloomberg News. Trade tensions have weighed on investor sentiment because the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese imports sparked more than 100 publicly traded U.S. companies to disclose how much the import duties could hurt them, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist for Charles Schwab.

"Companies are saying 'this is biting and here's how,'" she said. "They're starting to talk about profit margins and whether they're going to pass the expenses onto consumers."

Mr. Trump didn't give details about his discussions with Xi, but there have been few signs of movement in the trade dispute in recent months, and investors are getting nervous about the prospect of huge tariff increases, with U.S. markets down almost 10% since their highs in August.

Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2018

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told reporters the discussion was positive and that the two leaders were optimistic about resolving the dispute over trade practices and technology development that has resulted in both sides imposing penalty tariffs on each other's exports. Meanwhile, Chinese state media said Xi has promised tax cuts and other help to China's entrepreneurs in a renewed effort to revive the cooling, state-dominated Chinese economy.

Not so fast: Continuing turmoil?

Yet until there's clarity on a trade deal, investors may continue to fret, noted CityIndex analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"A formal meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart will take place later this month at the G-20 summit and is likely to inject volatility into trading until the two sides reach a formal resolution over trade issues," she wrote in a research note.

A significant market gain on Friday would aid a gradual rebound from a plunge that lasted almost the entire month of October. Many of the biggest gains Thursday came from stocks that struggled badly last month like chipmakers and other technology companies and smaller, domestically-focused companies.

October brought a sudden, screeching halt to a milestone-setting September and snapped a six-month winning streak for the benchmark S&P 500 index. Last month clocked in as the worst month for the market since September 2011.

Investors may be on their toes until the trade dispute is resolved. Mr. Trump "has been known to blow hot and cold before and during major negotiations and a positive comment today could easily turn into a less than flattering one tomorrow," Cincotta noted.