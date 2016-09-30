Back to CBS News Radio.

Steve Dorsey is Executive Editor/Correspondent for CBS News Radio based in the Washington, D.C. Bureau. At CBS News, he has broken news about American diplomats mysteriously injured in Cuba that triggered U.S. action and Congressional oversight, he was injured covering the Baltimore riots following Freddie Gray's death, and he has traveled across the country to report on Campaign 2016, the murders of five Dallas police officers, and the deadly Amtrak 188 crash in Philadelphia. He was previously a local TV reporter.

Steve has also reported from Turkey, Russia, Spain, Australia, the U.K. and New Zealand. Steve mentors young reporters and journalism students, and has written a book about freelance foreign correspondence.