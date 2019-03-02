No charges in fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark

The two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark will not face charges, authorities announced Saturday. Clark, 22, was shot last year while holding a cellphone that police said they thought was a gun.

Clark was killed in his grandparents' own backyard. Directed by a law enforcement helicopter, two officers came to a corner, saw a man holding something and fired 20 shots in his direction.

In a news conference, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schub said the lethal use of force used by the officers was lawful.

"We must recognize that they are often forced to make split-second decisions and we must recognize that they are under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances," she said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.