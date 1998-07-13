has reviewed sealed court documents that show Ken Starr's Secret service dragnet is much broader than previously known, reports

Starr is asking where the president slept on dozens of specific dates. For the first time, the Special Prosecutor is also seeking evidence from the agents who are closest to Mr. Clinton.

The secret service has been hit with a subpoena that demands

Those dates match Monica Lewinsky's employment at the White House. But Starr also wants records for 49 specific dates after her White House employment ended. The subpoena asks only for records covering the overnight hours -- from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



Many of the dates appear to have been chosen because they match dates Lewinsky is known to have visited the white house. Other dates cover nights that the president was traveling.

Separately, sources tell CBS News that for the first time, prosecutors have contacted a former member of Mr. Clinton's personal protection detail -- one of the plain clothes agents who shadows the president's every move. Sources say the agent retired a few months ago.

This is an important development because until now Starr has questioned only uniformed secret service officers -- the men and women who protect the White House grounds. The plainclothes agents have much more access to the president everywhere he goes.

