Starr Hobbled By Hubbell Victory

In a blow to Whitewater prosecutors, a federal judge Wednesday dismissed the tax evasion case against former Justice Department official and presidential friend Webster Hubbell.

U.S. District Judge James Robertson said a Hubbell motion seeking dismissal "will be granted."

The judge's decision also means that all charges brought by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr against Hubbell's wife, Suzy, his accountant and his tax lawyer will be dropped.

"We're excited and grateful," said a jubilant Mr. Hubbell to reporters gathjered at his front door.

Mr. Robertson ruled that Starr "built his case against Mr. Hubbell using 13,120 pages of records that Mr. Hubbell was compelled to produce under subpoena."

The prosecutor's use of the documents "violates the immunity given to Mr. Hubbell" by a federal judge in Arkansas, the judge said.

Mr. Robertson delivered a further rebuke to the Independent Counsel, reports CBS News Correspodent Phil Jones, calling the subpeona served on Mr. Hubbell "the quintessential fishing expedition."

Meanwhile, the Independent Counsel's office issued a one paragraph statement expressing "respectful disagreement" and plans to seek a quick appeal.

This was another in a series of setbacks for Starr. Last week, Susan McDougal was let out of prison and now Mr. Hubbell is off the hook. Starr had tried his best to get both to testify against President Clinton.

Mr. Hubbell turned over his personal tax documents to Whitewater prosecutors under a limited grant of immunity, meaning that Starr was not to use the material to prosecute Mr. Hubbell.

