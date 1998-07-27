Spanning the Globe for Net Broadcasting

Using technology developed by Real Networks, well over a thousand radio and TV stations around the world are broadcasting over the Internet. That's KBS from South Korea. You can listen in for free, but a company called Digiband makes it easier and more fun with a program called Earth Tuner. Digiband President Ken White...

"It has a database of about a thousand radio stations and TV stations that broadcast over the Internet, sorted by geography. The main feature, when you first open up the screen is, there's an animated globe. As you move your mouse across the globe you can see where, what particular state and country, how many radio stations, TV stations and web sites that offer net casting. By clicking there, you get to browse the formats of alternative music, news, talk...."

And then with another click...you're listening in. There are other programs on the market, such as vtuner.com, that have similar functions. The animated globe that you can try for free from earthtuner.com, makes it more entertaining and educational.