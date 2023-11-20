Southfield art exhibit launches paying tribute to CROWN Act, Tignon Women Southfield art exhibit launches paying tribute to CROWN Act, Tignon Women 00:52

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An art exhibit in Southfield that pays tribute to the CROWN Act and Black women's hair launched Saturday.

Rose Summers has lived in Southfield for 32 years and is hoping her exhibit brings education to those who come to take a look.

She says her paintings showcase multiple series that highlight Tignon women and the laws mandating them to cover their hair in the 1700s.

Summers says the CROWN Act wasn't her original inspiration for the gallery, but given the parallels between the CROWN Act and the Tignon women of the 1700s, it was only right to share them while informing people as well.

"When the people ... come see the exhibit and they ask questions and they "oh" and they "ah" and they actually tell me I never knew, thanks for sharing this. It really makes me feel good," says Summers, the artist of "The Tignon Woman 1786 Louisiana: A Tribute to Heritage and the CROWN Act."

The exhibit is in the Umoja Fine Arts Gallery in Southfield and will be on display until Dec. 31.

