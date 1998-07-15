Southern Heat Wave Wilts Texas

The heat wave that has scorched the southern states has been blamed for almost 50 deaths. In Dallas alone, 16 people have died since June 1, as the unrelenting heat and dry conditions continue to parch the state.

An emergency program was begun this week to prevent more deaths, CBS News Correspondent Byron Pitts reports. Phone banks were set up Tuesday night, with operators ready to field calls from people wondering how to keep cool in the oppressive conditions.

"Most of these deaths could have been avoided ifÂ…the precautions necessary were taken," said Betty Culbreath, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

It was 101 degrees in Dallas on Tuesday, relatively cool after 110 on Sunday, when Fort Worth hit 112. Many recall the sweltering summer of 1980, when Dallas recorded 26 days of 100-degree heat by July 13. So far, there have been nine days over 100.

But Wednesday's temperature in Dallas was expected to range from 101 to 103.

The heat wave has stretched from Arizona into Colorado and east to Florida, but it has been particularly deadly across the South. It is blamed for at least 23 deaths in Texas statewide, six in Oklahoma, and at least 20 in Louisiana since mid-May.

In Texas, many of those killed by the heat already had heart disease or another medical condition. Ten victims were older than 60, and all but four died in homes where air conditioners were broken or turned off.

Fans being given away free as part of the Dallas emergency program went quickly.

Air conditioning companies said they were working around the clock to keep up with service calls.

"I thought I had a technician who could talk about it, but he just left on another call," said Linda Rogers with Four Seasons Service Co. in Dallas.

The weather is not only hot, but unusually dry.

Florida and New Mexico have struggled with fires for weeks, while drought conditions have left all but four of Georgia's 159 counties as disaster areas, clearing the way for farmers to obtain federal aid. Damages in Georgia are estimated at $400 million; the non-irrigated corn crop is lost, pastures are stunted, and high-value peanut, cotton, and tobacco crops were beginning to see damage.

South Carolina declared a drought July 1, but conditions are only now beginning to worsen.

Texas' drought was Texas-sized, with farmers and ranchers estimated to lose $1.5 billion. The ripple effect from the drought was expected to drain $4.6 billion from the Texas economy over the next 18 months.

"Now we know that any way you cut it, the cotton crop is a complete wash," said Roland Smith, a researcher at the Texas Agricultural Extension Service.

Though Georgia farmers would be eligible for low-cost loans with the federal disaster declaration, sveral said most farmers already are too deeply in debt.

"Farmers don't need more loans," said Wayne Dollar, president of the 300,000 member Georgia Farm Bureau. "There has to be another type of help."

