Massachusetts teacher on leave after holding mock slave auction, superintendent says

SOUTHBORO - A Massachusetts fifth grade teacher is on leave after the district superintendent said the teacher held a mock slave auction during a class in January, and then used a racial slur during another lesson a few months later.

The two alleged incidents occurred at the Margaret Neary School in Southboro, which is located just west of Boston. Gregory Martineau, superintendent of Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough, said in a letter Wednesday sent to families that the first incident happened in January when students were learning about slavery and the economy of southern colonies. While teaching students about the triangle trade and slave auctions, Martineau said the teacher held a mock slave auction with two students of color.

"Holding a mock slave auction is unacceptable and violates the District's core values," Martineau wrote. "Simulations or role plays when teaching about historical atrocities or trauma are not appropriate, and these teaching methods are not to be used."

The second incident happened in April when the same teacher was reading a book aloud that was not part of the fifth grade core English curriculum, Martineau said.

While reading and discussing the book, the teacher allegedly used the "N-word," which doesn't appear in the book, Martineau stated.

A meeting was then held involving parents, the teacher and the school's principal, Kathleen Valenti, to discuss the two incident Martineau said. One day after that meeting, "the educator inappropriately called out the student who had reported the educator's use of the racial slur, which is not acceptable," Martineau said.

Following an investigation, the teacher and Valenti were both placed on leave. Valenti's leave lasted for 10 days, but the teacher remains out. The teacher has not been identified.

Martineau said he was informed by parents of both incidents on April 24.

Parents shocked by alleged incidents

Parents who spoke with WBZ Friday said they were shocked and saddened by the alleged incidents.

"It happened in January, and we just got the news," parent Nagma Casey said. "It is shocking to hear this just last night. We didn't know about the incident."

"It was appalling to see that the principal stood by and didn't take any action the second time the same teacher did that," said a parent who did not want to be identified. "I am worried for my kid getting to that school, how the school system would protect them from bullying and racism."