South Florida Jewish and Muslim leaders discuss pro-Palestinian protests rocking U.S. colleges

Pro-Palestinian protests reach boiling point on college campuses across U.S. | Facing South Florida Pro-Palestinian protests reach boiling point on college campuses across U.S. | Facing South Florida 11:21

MIAMI — It has been a chaotic week on college and university campuses from coast to coast. Pro-Palestinian protests reached a boiling point, prompting police intervention and leading to dozens of arrests.

CBS News Miami's Lauren Pastrana does a deep dive with perspective from leaders of local Jewish and Muslim groups for their take and perspective on the protests, the fallout and the fear and threats they are creating.

Guests: Jacob Solomon, CEO & Pres., Greater Miami Jewish Federation

Samir Kakli, Pres., South Florida Muslim Federation