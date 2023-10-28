South Dade Black History Center honors D'Sean Perry's memory with new art exhibit South Dade Black History Center honors D'Sean Perry's memory with new art exhibit 00:23

MIAMI — The South Dade Black History Center honored the memory of the late South Florida native D'Sean Perry on Friday night.

D'Sean Perry was one of the three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed while coming back from a school trip in November 2022. University of Virginia

The center unveiled a new exhibit called the "Love-Art-Football" to that "captures the spirit of [Perry's] life and impact on the South Dade Community and the world." The exhibit featured some of his artwork and other displays that represented his legacy.

Perry — who graduated in 2019 from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Pinecrest before going on to play football at UVA — was one of the three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed while coming back from a school trip in November 2022.

The other two student-athletes killed were Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.

Perry was a fourth-year student, Chandler was a second-year and Davis was a third-year.