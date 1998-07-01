Sosa's Bat Not Enough To Lift Cubs

On June 1, in his first at-bat of the month against Florida's Ryan Dempster, Sammy Sosa hit his 14th home run of the year.

On June 30, in his last at-bat of June against Arizona's Alan Embree, Sosa connected on his 33rd home run of the season.

What a month.

Sosa hit his 20th home run in June, wrapping up the most prolific month in major league history, but the Chicago Cubs lost for the eighth time in nine games, 5-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

"Twenty homers and 40 RBIs in one month. I'm sure Sammy hates to see the calendar turn," Chicago's Mark Grace said.

He ended a four-game homerless streak with No. 33, a solo shot in the eighth inning into the left-field bleachers.

Two fans from the standing room-only crowd of 39,307 ran onto the field, reaching Sosa as he rounded second base, but security guards quickly tackled them and escorted them off.

"I was surprised I was running with my head down," Sosa said of the fans. "I don't think the guys were there to do something bad. They were happy that I had the hit."

"I'm sure they'll pay the consequences," Cubs manager Jim Riggleman said.

Sosa already had broken the record for homers in a month, set by Detroit's Rudy York with 18 in August 1937. Sosa is second in the majors in homers to Mark McGwire, who hit his 37th Tuesday.

"It was a pretty good month," Sosa said. "I've got to keep it simple and be patient up there, try to hit to right field and wait for my pitch. I've been doing that the whole year, and everything's going well right now and I hope it continues."

"He's had a great month, a great three months," Riggleman said. "He's been outstanding."

Sosa fared better in June than the Cubs, who were 12-15 for the month.

"One guy can't win a game for you. It's a team thing," Cubs starter Mark Clark said.

The only better month for RBIs in Cubs history was in 1930 when Hack Wilson drove in 53 of his major league record 190 RBIs in August.

Matt Williams homered and drove in four runs for Arizona. Andy Fox also connected for the Diamondbacks.

Henry Rodriguez and Grace also homered for the Cubs.

Williams hit a three-run homer, his 14th, in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third for the Diamondbacks.

Willie Blair (3-11) won for first time in his last six starts and first since May 24, when he beat Los Angeles.

"Things have not been in my favor lately," Blair said, "but we scored some runs early and I was able to get us deep into the game."

Blair, whose other win was May 18 against Pittsburgh, gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 2-3 innings. Gregg Olson got four outs for his 11th save.

"His record will turn aound in a hurry if we can get some runs for him," Williams said of Blair.

"Willie made mistakes with location, but kept it in the park they were all solo home runs," Arizona manager Buck Showalter said. "That's big in Wrigley Field. You know there are going to be some homers hit here."

Several of the Diamondbacks were making their first trip to Wrigley.

"This is a special place," Fox said. "I've never been here before so I might want to get a piece of ivy (from the outfield walls) before I leave."

Clark (4-8) gave up five runs on eight hits in 6 1-3 innings. He struck out 10, one shy of his career high.

Clark retired the first batter he faced, then gave up singles to Devon White and Travis Lee before Williams homered.

Rodriguez hit his 18th homer with one out in the Cubs fourth to make it 4-1. Grace hit his eighth home run and first since May 28 with two outs in the sixth.

With two outs in the Cubs seventh, Manny Alexander singled to chase Blair. Cubs pinch-hitter Matt Mieske hit an RBI double off Alan Embree to make it 5-3.

Notes: It was Williams' third four-RBI game this year. ... Diamondbacks catcher Jorge Fabregas, sidelined with a sore right ankle, was activated from the disabled list before the game and started. Infielder Mike Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Tucson. ... Grace had no homers in April and seven in May. ... The Cubs celebrated '70s Night at Wrigley Field, bringing back longtime broadcasters Jack Brickhouse, Vince Lloyd and Lou Boudreau, who led the crowd in the seventh-inning stretch. It was the second largest night crowd at Wrigley and the sixth consecutive standing room-only crowd.

