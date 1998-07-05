Sosa To Miss All-Star Game

Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa said Sunday he will not be able to participate in the All-Star Game or the home run hitting contest because of a sore left shoulder.

Sosa, who set a single month record with 20 home runs in June, said he woke up Sunday with soreness in the back of his shoulder which he thinks was caused by sleeping awkwardly on it. He was scratched from Sunday's lineup, the fourth game he has missed this year.

"If I don't play today, I don't think I'll be available tomorrow (Monday)," said Sosa, the Cubs lone representative on the NL team. "The doctor said three to four days. I can't swing the bat."

Second baseman Bret Boone of the Cincinnati Reds was chosen to replace Sosa on the National League roster. With the trade Saturday of reliever Jeff Shaw to Los Angeles, Boone becomes the Reds' lone representative on the team.

Sosa said he planned on attending the All-Star festivities at Coors Field, especially the home run hitting contest.

"You know me, I want to be there," Sosa said. "I'll be there watching (Mark) McGwire."

By resting these three days, Sosa said he'll be ready for the second half of the season.

"It's much better to have this happen now and get three days to rest and come back Thursday and finish strong," he said.

Sosa has 33 home runs and 81 RBIs, and is batting .324.

