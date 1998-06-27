Sosa Quiet In Cubs' 6-3 Loss

The worst home team in the major leagues reveled in its first sellout since opening day, even though a big chunk of the crowd was cheering for the visitors.

"When the fans are out there and the stands are full, the adrenaline level is much higher," Kansas City manager Tony Muser said after the Royals cooled off Sammy Sosa and beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Friday night.

A crowd of 39,008 - about 22,000 over the season average saw Jose Offerman hit a two-run home run and Sosa fail to homer in the Cubs' first-ever game in Kansas City. Sosa, whose 19 homers in June are the most ever by a player in any month, went 1-for-4 with a single as the Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

The Royals, whose home record of 13-27 is the worst in the majors, have been averaging only a shade better than 17,000.

"I told somebody during the game that now I know what it was like to play for the Royals in the 1970s and '80s when they had big crowds and excitement like this every night," said rookie outfielder Larry Sutton, who also had two RBIs. "The crowd really gets you pumped."

"At one point it's good to see so many people," said Offerman. "And at one point it's disappointing because so many were pulling for the other team."

Sosa, who had hit 12 home runs in 13 games, put on a power display in batting practice, but was held in check by Hipolito Pichardo (4-6) and three relievers.

"I'm not going to hit a home run every day," Sosa said. "They just pitched me real good today and I've got to go back tomorrow and try it again. Pichardo pitched well. He was in and out. He's got a good sinker."

Sosa was cheered during every at-bat.

"Fans enjoy interleague play. I hope they keep doing it," he said. "It made me feel good to see all those fans."

The six straight losses are the most for the Cubs since a nine-game slide last July 24-Aug. 1.

"We're not going to win every day, but we went out and played hard and played the game the way it's supposed to be played," Sosa said. "Tomorrow is another day."

Offerman, who had only 15 home runs in his six-year career coming into the season, hit his fourth of the year in the third.

Pichardo gave up three runs and six hits in six innings. Jeff Montgomery pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

Steve Trachsel (6-5), who lost his fourth straight decision, allowed 10 hits and six runs in 7 1-3 innings.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the first on Mark Grace's RBI single and went ahead 2-0 in the second on an RBI double by Pedro Valdes, a rookie left fielder who had three hits.

The Royals tied it at 2 in the second on Sutton's RBI single and a run-scoring triple by Mendy Lopez. Sutton also had a sacrifice fly in the third.

Tyle Houston hit his third home run for Chicago in the sixth, and Jeff King hit his 16th home run for the Royals in the eighth.

Notes: It's the first time this season the Royals have won at home on consecutive days. ... The Royals have won just two of their last 18 games against teams from Chicago. ... The Cubs put outfielder Brant Brown on the 15-day disabled list Friday after he sprained his left shoulder diving for a ball the night before in Detroit. They recalled third baseman Kevin Orie from Triple-A Iowa. ... Henry Rodriguez, who had homered in four straight games, failed to tie the Cubs' record of hitting a home run in five consecutive games. ... Offerman's four home runs are his most since he hit five in 1996. He has triples in two of his last four games and leads the majors with nine. ... Rookie left fielder Pedro Valdes had three hits for the Cubs.

